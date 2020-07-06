International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Up 1.9%

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (OTCMKTS:BABWF) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.88, 1,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

