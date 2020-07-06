Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.57, 300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 10.40% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

