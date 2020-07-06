iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.18 and last traded at $61.18, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.78.

