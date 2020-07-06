Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Ipsidy Inc (OTCMKTS:IDTY) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 3,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. It develops an identity transaction platform for businesses, residences, governments, or other organizations to enable their users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or portable device.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Ipsidy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsidy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.