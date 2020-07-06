J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

