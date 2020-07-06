Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Down 9.1%

Kore Potash PLC (LON:KP2) shares dropped 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), approximately 1,415,565 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Kore Potash plc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Central Africa. Its primary asset is the Sintoukola Potash permit located in the Republic of Congo. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

