Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $868.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $868.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $796.39 million to $984.00 million. Lennox International reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $5.07 on Wednesday, reaching $238.24. 203,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.86 and its 200-day moving average is $219.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.91. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

