Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Shares Down 4.3%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.09, 6,183 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 15,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

