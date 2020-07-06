LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.10 Million

Equities analysts expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to post $326.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $324.40 million. LogMeIn reported sales of $313.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LogMeIn.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.36 million. LogMeIn had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Shares of LOGM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,544. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in LogMeIn by 719.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in LogMeIn by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LogMeIn by 1,110.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

