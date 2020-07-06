Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $959,077.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $959,077.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00013247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, Huobi and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00112389 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BigONE, Bittrex, Huobi, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

