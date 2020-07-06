Matchpool (GUP) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $153,286.59 and $1.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool (CRYPTO:GUP) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

