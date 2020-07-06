Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

MXCYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY remained flat at $$7.78 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $917.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

