Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives $10.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLND shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 808,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,010. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.73.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

