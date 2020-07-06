Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (CVE:YAK) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.21, 29,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 35,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

In other Mongolia Growth Group news, Senior Officer Genevieve Walkden purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$186,390.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

