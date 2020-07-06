National Access Cannabis (OTCMKTS:NACNF) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of National Access Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:NACNF) shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, 60,304 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 57,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.30 price target on shares of National Access Cannabis in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Get National Access Cannabis alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

National Access Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary National Access Canada Corporation, owns and operates medical clinics in Canada. The company provides cannabinoid educational services; and medical cannabis treatments for patients through a network of physicians and health professionals. As of April 18, 2019, it operated 25 cannabis retail stores, which sells and distributes cannabis related products under the META and NewLeaf brands in Alberta and Manitoba.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Access Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Access Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.