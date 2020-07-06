Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 7.4%

Niobay Metals Inc (CVE:NBY) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 87,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 56,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium property that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the Province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as MDN Inc and changed its name to Niobay Metals Inc in September 2016.

