NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,885 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after buying an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,277,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,901 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,165,000 after buying an additional 157,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,587.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 219,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,824. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

