Odyssey (OCN) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $152,831.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Upbit and Kucoin.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinTiger, FCoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, LBank, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

