Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Opera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opera by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opera stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. 283,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,548. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. Opera has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $138.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.04 million. Opera had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Opera will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

