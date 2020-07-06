Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $19.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,798 shares in the company, valued at $464,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $116,759.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $110,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6,694.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.21. 119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,463. The firm has a market cap of $358.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

