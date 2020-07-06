Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $19.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $52,410.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,798 shares in the company, valued at $464,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $116,759.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,264 shares of company stock worth $110,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 117.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 68,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 6,694.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,672 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $13.21. 119,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,463. The firm has a market cap of $358.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit