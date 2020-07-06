Origo (OGO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.07 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $1.08 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

