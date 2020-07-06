Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post sales of $45.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $47.35 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $42.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $188.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $197.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.60 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $190.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $46.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.41 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 158,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 149.9% in the first quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 124,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $854,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $17.70. 62,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,773. The company has a market capitalization of $333.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

