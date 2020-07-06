People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report sales of $500.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $493.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $507.00 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $454.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,490 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 4,493,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

