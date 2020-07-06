Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) Receives C$2.47 Average PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 898,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,529. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$4.46. The company has a market cap of $298.42 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$97.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.