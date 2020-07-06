ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.70 and last traded at $56.29, approximately 170,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 56,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 562.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period.

