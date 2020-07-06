Pure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQU) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, 150 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.68.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PACQU)

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

