Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Down 0.8%

Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.73), 1,529,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.70 ($1.74).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target (down from GBX 185 ($2.28)) on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 155 ($1.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156 ($1.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.89.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £150,280.65 ($184,938.04).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

