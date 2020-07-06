Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce sales of $36.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $32.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $159.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $168.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $159.10 million, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $174.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $23,036,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,155,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 375,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,279. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

