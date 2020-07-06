Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 515,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

