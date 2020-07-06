SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Trading 3.8% Higher

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.22, 15,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 74,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags, as well as travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAMSONITE INTL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.