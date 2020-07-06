Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Shares Up 0.9%

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.76 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), 48,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 25,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.67.

Scotgems Company Profile (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.