Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2020

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.76 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.73), 48,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 25,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.72).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.67.

Scotgems Company Profile (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Scotgems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit