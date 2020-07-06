Semux Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $926,313.67 and approximately $127,515.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026070 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003092 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008439 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000400 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

