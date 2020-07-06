Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 581,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 361,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

