Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives $33.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,141 shares of company stock worth $78,249,670 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Slack by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Slack by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 13,602,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

