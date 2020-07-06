Slack (NYSE:WORK) Receives $33.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.
In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,141 shares of company stock worth $78,249,670 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:WORK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.12. 13,602,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,658,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07.
Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Slack Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.