Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 2.3%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 764,522 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 155,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

