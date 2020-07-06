SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.24, 208,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

