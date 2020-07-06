SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 175,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,061. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

