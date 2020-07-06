Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Lng Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Teekay Lng Partners posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Lng Partners.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $139.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 162,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Lng Partners in the fourth quarter worth $3,524,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 311,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 333.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 46.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

