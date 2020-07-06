Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 94.25 ($1.16), 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.25 ($1.15).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09.

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX (4.60) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 49.5890411 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

