Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA (OTCMKTS:TERRF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, 8,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

