Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 205,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,630. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timkensteel by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,381 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in Timkensteel by 25.3% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,954 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
Timkensteel Company Profile
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.