Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMST. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Shares of TMST stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 205,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,630. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Timkensteel will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timkensteel by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,381 shares during the period. THB Asset Management grew its position in Timkensteel by 25.3% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 103,954 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.