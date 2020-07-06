TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading 0.3% Higher

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), 1,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.04 ($0.04).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

TMT Investments Company Profile (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

