TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.19 Million

Analysts expect TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) to announce $686.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $687.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.30 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $697.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.01. 1,416,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.