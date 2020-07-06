Trufin (LON:TRU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Trufin PLC (LON:TRU)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), 1,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 16,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.22).

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Trufin in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 29.30 ($0.36) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $14.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.76.

Trufin PLC provides financing services for manufacturers and dealers primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also offers early payment systems to the public and private sectors; and working capital finance and technology solutions to SMEs. In addition, it provides unsecured consumer finance through a digital peer-to-peer platform.

