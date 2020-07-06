TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI AG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get TUI AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.34. TUI AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60.

TUI AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter. TUI AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Equities analysts forecast that TUI AG/ADR will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TUI AG/ADR

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TUI AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.