United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

UBSI stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $26.75. 363,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,852. United Bankshares has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,190 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 110,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $33,697,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

