Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 6.8%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Robina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. The company's Branded Consumer Food segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, instant noodles, and pasta and tomato-based products, as well as canned beans and ready-to-drink tea products.

