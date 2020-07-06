VestChain Trading Up 58.3% Over Last Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One VestChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $482.50 million and approximately $449,657.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 58.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.02007658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00174556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00059724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00112467 BTC.

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

