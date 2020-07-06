X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $78,895.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000602 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052769 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000725 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 55,319,898,092 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

