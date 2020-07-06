Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $53.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $56.47 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $85.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $201.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.83 million to $207.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $273.17 million, with estimates ranging from $240.69 million to $309.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.93 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 442.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACB. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

ACB traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. 3,352,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $90.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,803 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

